Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 322.41% and a negative return on equity of 192.14%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 6,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Rewalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Rewalk Robotics from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

