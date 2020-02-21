Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) PT Set at €19.75 by Berenberg Bank

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) has been given a €19.75 ($22.97) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHK. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €19.80 ($23.02) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.11 ($23.38).

Shares of Rhoen Klinikum stock opened at €17.02 ($19.79) on Friday. Rhoen Klinikum has a 52-week low of €15.72 ($18.28) and a 52-week high of €27.40 ($31.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of €16.73 and a 200-day moving average of €19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Rhoen Klinikum Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

