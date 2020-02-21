Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Rio2 (CVE:RIO) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio2 earned a daily sentiment score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Rio2 stock opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 27.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Rio2 has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a C$0.93 price target on shares of Rio2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mackie set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Rio2 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 owns a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project as a result of its business combination with Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation. The Fenix Gold Project is located in Chile’s Atacama Region (Copiapo). Rio2 also has the right and option to acquire all rights and interests in seven gold exploration prospects totaling approximately 19,000 hectares in Peru.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.