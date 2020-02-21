Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 251,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.96.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

