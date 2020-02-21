Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $753,000 Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,990,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $962,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,319 shares of company stock worth $10,581,607. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $7.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.24. 26,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.56. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

