Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $753,000 Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85,467 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chemours by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 315,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chemours by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.59. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

