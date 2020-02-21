Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $893,000 Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,379,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,022,000 after buying an additional 656,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,383,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,744,000 after purchasing an additional 249,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,141,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.44. 116,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,341. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

