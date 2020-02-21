Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $851,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,259. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $2,430,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,038,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $4,644,960. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

