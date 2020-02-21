Robert Woods Buys 3,000 Shares of ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) Stock

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX) insider Robert Woods acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$81.95 ($58.12) per share, with a total value of A$245,850.00 ($174,361.70).

ASX:ASX traded down A$0.12 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting A$81.35 ($57.70). The stock had a trading volume of 340,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,930. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$82.88. ASX Ltd has a 1 year low of A$64.80 ($45.96) and a 1 year high of A$89.67 ($63.60). The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.01.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from ASX’s previous Interim dividend of $1.14. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.12%.

About ASX

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

