Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,749.95 ($36.17).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,898.80 ($24.98) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,963.20 ($25.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,132.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,249.84.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

