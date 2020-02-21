RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 113000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter.

About RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

