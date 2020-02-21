Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 187,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SABR. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

SABR stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

