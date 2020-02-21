Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Andrew Harmos Acquires 10,000 Shares

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) insider Andrew Harmos acquired 10,000 shares of Scentre Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.70 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of A$36,960.00 ($26,212.77).

Shares of ASX:SCG traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$3.75 ($2.66). 15,954,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,500,000. Scentre Group has a 12 month low of A$3.63 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of A$4.16 ($2.95). The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Scentre Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. Scentre Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

