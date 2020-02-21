Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

Shares of SWM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.05. 23,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.