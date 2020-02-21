Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,803 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Science Applications International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 890.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $69.99 and a one year high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

