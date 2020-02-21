Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.92.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $159.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $116.36 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

