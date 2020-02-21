Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 23.2% Higher

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price traded up 23.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.66, 4,759,809 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 204% from the average session volume of 1,566,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Senseonics by 596.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Senseonics by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

