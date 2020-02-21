Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.00

News coverage about Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Siemens earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Siemens’ ranking:

Siemens stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46. Siemens has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $132.45.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

