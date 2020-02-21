SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $7.80 to $8.85. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SilverCrest Metals traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 50404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SILV. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from to in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,638,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth $2,022,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after buying an additional 272,523 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

About SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

