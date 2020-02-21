Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Silvergate Capital earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

SI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

SI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

