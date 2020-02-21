Social Activity Token (SAT) Price Tops $0.0007

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Social Activity Token token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. In the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded 32% higher against the dollar. Social Activity Token has a market cap of $86,179.00 and $20.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042018 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00464061 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001468 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010352 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012482 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token (SAT) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.