Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) vs. Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Head to Head Contrast

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$74.80 million ($2.25) -1.49 Momenta Pharmaceuticals $75.59 million 44.49 -$176.06 million ($2.03) -16.73

Solid Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Momenta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -105.82% -88.93% Momenta Pharmaceuticals -361.66% -59.82% -44.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Solid Biosciences and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 2 1 5 0 2.38 Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.86, indicating a potential upside of 194.24%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $33.64, indicating a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Momenta Pharmaceuticals beats Solid Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical trials to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

