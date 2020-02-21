Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Share Price

News stories about Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Virgin Australia earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:VBHLF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10. Virgin Australia has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Virgin Australia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Australia in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Virgin Australia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Virgin Australia Company Profile

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

