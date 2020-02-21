Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Share Price

News articles about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of 0.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Royal Dutch Shell’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDSB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,749.95 ($36.17).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,921 ($25.27) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,963.20 ($25.82) and a one year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,249.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

