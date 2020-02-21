SP Angel Upgrades Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) to Positive

SP Angel upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.14.

NASDAQ MLNX opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.93. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $123.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $711,641 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 322,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,190 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 113,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,215 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

