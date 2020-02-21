Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,036 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Splunk by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Splunk by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 15,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Splunk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.67. 81,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,673. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,783 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.55.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.