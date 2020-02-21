Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Trading 14.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)’s stock price traded up 14.9% during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $107.00 price target on the stock. Stamps.com traded as high as $159.70 and last traded at $181.54, 3,787,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 925% from the average session volume of 369,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.99.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STMP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

