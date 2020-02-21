Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.25 and a 200 day moving average of $152.95.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,661 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

