Star Bulk Carriers Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of SBLK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.21. 15,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $839.42 million, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBLK. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

