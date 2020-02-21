State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires Shares of 34,339 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at $23,738,461.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARW traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $79.01. 4,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,304. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

