State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $5,936,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,359. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

