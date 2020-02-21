State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,935 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.88. 10,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,590. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

