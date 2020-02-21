State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,297 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,359,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

TOL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.28. 26,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,395. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

