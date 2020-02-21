State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,972,000 after acquiring an additional 358,324 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

NYSE:AAP traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.01. 8,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average is $151.89. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 2.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

