State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of NewMarket worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEU traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $427.00. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.32. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $382.88 and a twelve month high of $505.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.53.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.