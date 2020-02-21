State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,844 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 100,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. 34,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,678. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.