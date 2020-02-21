State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,762,000 after buying an additional 134,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $467,351.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. 6,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

