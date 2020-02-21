State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.58 Million Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of American States Water worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 18.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

AWR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.13. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $35,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $104,184. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

