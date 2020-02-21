State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.64 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.19. 386,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,537. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

