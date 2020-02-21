State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.84 Million Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54,573 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of MAXIMUS worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

