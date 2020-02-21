State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.13 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,113,000 after buying an additional 991,604 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE LNT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $59.69. 70,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

