State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,523. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $67.97 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.