State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $914,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $2,531,802. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.33. 1,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,611. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $113.08 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.84.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

