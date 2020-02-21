State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,841 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,893.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Foot Locker by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,272 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,416,276 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 291,986 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. 143,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

