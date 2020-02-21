State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of NorthWestern worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. CWM LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 954.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.44. 4,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,353. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.16.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.25%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

