State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $2.99 Million in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of Fulton Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 225.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 118.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FULT. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of FULT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. 18,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

