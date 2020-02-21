State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after buying an additional 239,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,203 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,657,000 after purchasing an additional 507,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,339,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128,536 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,063. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $92.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

