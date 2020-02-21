State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

HST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,151. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

