State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 284,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $876,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

