State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 34,339 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 594.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Black Hills worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Black Hills by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,474.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $84.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,611. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $69.52 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

